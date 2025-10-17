Black Stars move up in latest FIFA ranking, remain 14th in Africa

Ghana’s senior national football team, the Black Stars, have moved two places up in the latest FIFA World Ranking, following their impressive performances in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The four-time African champions, previously ranked 75th, have now risen to 73rd position globally after sealing qualification to the 2026 World Cup under head coach Otto Addo.

The latest ranking reflects Ghana’s resurgence on the international stage, driven by consistent performances and a renewed sense of belief within the squad.

During the October 2025 international window, the Black Stars recorded back-to-back victories—defeating the Central African Republic and Comoros in crucial qualifying matches. Their 1–0 win over Comoros in the final group game cemented their dominance in Group I, ensuring an automatic ticket to the global showpiece.

Despite the improvement in their global standing, Ghana’s position on the African continent remains unchanged. The Black Stars currently sit 14th in Africa, behind teams such as Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, and Nigeria.

Head coach Otto Addo’s side will now shift focus to preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the aim of building a strong and competitive squad capable of surpassing Ghana’s historic quarter-final finish at the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

The team’s upward movement in the FIFA ranking serves as a confidence boost for both players and fans as Ghana returns to the world stage, eager to restore its place among football’s elite nations.

The Bigger Picture

Ghana’s Black Stars will take on South Korea in a pre-World Cup friendly as part of a strategic Asian tour in November aimed at testing the team’s readiness ahead of next year’s tournament. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025, in Seoul.