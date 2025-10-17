Richard Ofori eyes Black Stars return for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori says his focus remains firmly on his performances for AmaZulu, even as he keeps one eye on a potential return to the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

In an interview with iDiski Times, the 31-year-old admitted that the dream of representing Ghana on the world’s biggest stage still burns brightly, but he understands that only consistent performances can open that door again.

Ofori said with quiet determination,

I’m working hard and focusing on my club at the moment. That’s what you need to do if you want to be there [at the World Cup]

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Orlando Pirates shot-stopper revealed that he hasn’t recently spoken to national team coach Otto Addo, though he emphasised there are no hard feelings.

He explained,

No, I haven’t spoken to the coach recently. But before, he used to check on players. He’s a good man. He hasn’t abandoned anyone; he’s just focusing more on those actively playing, especially with how intense the qualifiers were.

For now, Ofori’s priority is clear: to help AmaZulu climb the South African Premier League table and prove he still belongs among Ghana’s elite goalkeepers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bigger Picture

Ofori faces stiff competition for a national team comeback. Benjamin Asare currently commands the No. 1 spot, with Lawrence Ati-Zigi and several rising prospects also in contention as Ghana prepares for the Mundial.

Ultimately, the final decision rests with Otto Addo, who will lead the Black Stars into their second consecutive World Cup. For Ofori, every clean sheet, every reflex save, and every 90 minutes in goal brings him one step closer to the dream—to wear the Ghana jersey once more on football’s grandest stage.