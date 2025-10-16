Otto Addo Sets Bold Target: 'I want Ghana to go beyond Group Stage' at 2026 World Cup

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has set his sights on leading Ghana beyond the group stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking a determined comeback after the team’s disappointing display in the recent AFCON qualifiers.
Addo guided the Black Stars to their second consecutive World Cup qualification, topping their group with 25 points following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The result capped an impressive qualifying campaign that showcased Ghana’s resilience and tactical evolution under the German-born coach.
Despite facing criticism for the team’s earlier struggles in the AFCON qualifiers, Addo turned things around, blending experienced players with emerging talents to secure Ghana’s ticket to North America.
He told 3Sports,
Looking ahead to the tournament, Addo made his ambitions clear:“I want to overcome the group stage, but then, from there, it’s difficult to predict
It’s very, very important that we believe in ourselves, keep the flexibility we already have, and ensure the players understand our vision. This style of play, in the long term, will give us many chances to go far in that World Cup.
Ghana’s best World Cup performance came in 2010, when they reached the quarterfinals in South Africa. With qualification secured, the Black Stars will discover their group-stage opponents on December 5, 2025, during the official draw in Washington, D.C.
The Bigger Picture
The Black Stars will face South Korea and Japan in international friendlies in November, with Otto Addo using the opportunity to test the readiness of his players.
Ghana will take on South Korea on November 18 in the second of the two games in Asia. Prior to that fixture, the Black Stars will play Japan in the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup on November 14.