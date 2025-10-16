Morocco knock out France to set up FIFA U-20 World Cup final against Argentina

Morocco’s U-20 national team has made history by reaching the grand final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup for the first time, after edging out France in a nerve-shredding semifinal that ended in a dramatic penalty shootout.

After 120 minutes of pulsating football, the two sides were inseparable at 1-1, forcing a tense shootout in which the young Atlas Lions displayed remarkable composure and mental fortitude to secure a famous 4-2 victory.

Early Drama and Morocco’s Breakthrough

The clash began at a blistering pace, with both teams pressing high and contesting every inch of the pitch. Morocco drew first blood in the 31st minute when Yassir Zabiri’s penalty was parried by French goalkeeper Lisandru Olmeta, only for the rebound to ricochet off him and into his own net.

It was a moment of fortune born out of relentless Moroccan pressure — a reflection of their tactical discipline, intensity, and unwavering belief that unsettled the French side throughout the first half.

France Fights Back

France, one of the tournament favourites and a traditional powerhouse at youth level, showed their pedigree after the break. Lucas Michal equalised in the 59th minute with a clinical finish that reignited French hopes and shifted the momentum.

The final half-hour saw both sides trade chances, but the goalkeepers stood firm. Extra time produced further drama but no breakthrough, as fatigue and nerves took hold, sending the match to penalties — where history awaited.

Penalty Perfection and Moroccan Glory

In the shootout, Morocco’s young stars held their nerve, converting all their efforts with icy precision. The defining moment came when the Moroccan goalkeeper produced a stunning save to deny France’s final kick, sparking wild celebrations among the players and fans.

The 4-2 shootout triumph sealed Morocco’s passage to their first-ever FIFA U-20 World Cup final, a monumental achievement that cements their growing reputation as a rising force in global youth football.

Argentina edges Colombia to set up final showdown

In the other semifinal, Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0, courtesy of a 72nd-minute strike from Mateo Silvetti. The South American giants, who have maintained a perfect record in the tournament, are chasing a record-extending seventh U-20 World Cup title.

Remarkably, Argentina’s dominance has come despite the absence of two of their brightest young stars, Claudio Echeverri of Bayer Leverkusen and Franco Mastantuono of Real Madrid, both unavailable for the tournament in Chile.