Ronaldo tops Forbes’ 2025 list as Lamine Yamal joins world’s 10 highest-paid footballers

In a sport where talent meets global influence, football’s biggest stars are not only breaking records on the pitch but also redefining the limits of wealth and fame.

From Cristiano Ronaldo’s unmatched dominance in Saudi Arabia to teenage sensation Lamine Yamal’s meteoric rise in Europe, the beautiful game continues to produce financial giants whose impact extends far beyond 90 minutes.

For the 2025–26 season, Forbes’ annual ranking of the world’s highest-paid footballers reveals a staggering picture of money, marketability, and modern football economics—where legacy, performance, and brand power collide.

Forbes 10 Highest Paid Players in the World

1. Cristiano Ronaldo — $280 Million

Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr in January 2023 fundamentally altered soccer's economic landscape. His $230 million in on-field compensation dwarfs every competitor, reflecting both his playing contract and his role as an ambassador for Saudi Arabia's sporting ambitions.

Off the pitch, Ronaldo maintains partnerships with Nike, Binance, Herbalife, and Clear, while his business ventures, including CR7-branded hotels, fitness centres, and a highly successful YouTube channel launched in August that gained 1 million subscribers in 90 minutes, generate substantial additional revenue. This marks his sixth year atop this ranking in the past decade, a testament to his enduring commercial appeal even as he approaches his 41st birthday in February.

2. Lionel Messi — $130 Million

Messi's $130 million total comprises approximately $55 million in salary and bonuses from Inter Miami and an estimated $75 million in off-field income. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's endorsement portfolio includes long-standing partnerships with Adidas, which has reportedly guaranteed him over $25 million annually through 2030, plus deals with Lay's, Mastercard, and his own sports drink venture.

His arrival in Miami transformed MLS's global profile, with the league's Apple streaming partnership benefiting substantially from Messi's draw. Unlike Ronaldo, whose earnings skew heavily toward salary, Messi represents a more balanced model where endorsements and business ventures exceed playing compensation—a structure increasingly common among elite athletes approaching their late 30s.

3. Karim Benzema — $104 Million

Benzema's $100 million salary from Al-Ittihad, combined with approximately $4 million in endorsements, places him third. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner followed Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia in June 2023, signing a three-year deal that made him one of the league's marquee signings.

At 37, Benzema's playing career is clearly in its final chapter, but his move exemplifies how Saudi clubs are using financial firepower to attract established stars who can lend credibility to the league's development. His relatively modest off-field earnings compared to Ronaldo and Messi reflect a lower global profile despite his elite on-field accomplishments.

4. Kylian Mbappé — $95 Million

Real Madrid's blockbuster signing earns an estimated $75 million in salary and bonuses from Los Blancos, with approximately $20 million in endorsements led by his Nike partnership, reportedly worth $18 million annually. Mbappé's free transfer from PSG last summer was arguably the transfer coup of the decade – no fee paid, but wages and bonuses reflecting his true market value. At 26, he's entering his prime years with Europe's most commercially successful club, positioning himself to potentially challenge Ronaldo and Messi's financial dominance as their earnings inevitably decline. His social media following of over 120 million across platforms makes him exceptionally marketable to brands targeting younger demographics.

5. Erling Haaland — $80 Million

Manchester City's Norwegian goal machine commands $60 million in salary following his nine-and-a-half-year contract extension signed in January, with approximately $20 million in off-field earnings anchored by Nike. At 25, Haaland's $80 million total represents significant room for growth; he's younger than most players on this list and is just beginning to fully monetise his commercial potential.

With 94 goals in 104 Premier League matches, his on-field production justifies every penny of his compensation. His model represents European soccer's traditional approach: world-class performance at an elite club, monetised through competitive salary and selective endorsements.

6. Vinícius Jr — $60 Million

Real Madrid's Brazilian winger earns approximately $40 million in salary and $20 million in off-field income, primarily from Nike and various Brazilian brands. At 24, Vinícius represents the generation positioned to succeed Ronaldo and Messi atop soccer's commercial hierarchy.

His explosive playing style and key role in Madrid's recent Champions League triumph have elevated his profile substantially. Nike's investment in Vinícius reflects the brand's strategy of locking down young stars before their market value peaks, a lesson learnt from competitors' successes with other emerging talents.

7. Mohamed Salah — $55 Million

Liverpool's Egyptian king earns $35 million in salary—the lowest on-field compensation in the top ten but matches Haaland's $20 million in off-field earnings. Salah's brand transcends club soccer; he's a cultural icon across the Middle East and Africa, with endorsements from Adidas, Vodafone, and various regional partners.

At 33, his commercial appeal remains robust despite age-related concerns about playing longevity. His relatively modest Liverpool salary reflects his contract structure rather than market value; he would command significantly more as a free agent, though his commitment to Liverpool has kept him there through multiple transfer windows.

8. Sadio Mané — $54 Million

The Senegalese forward's $48 million salary from Al-Nassr, plus approximately $6 million in endorsements, places him eighth. Mané joined the Saudi exodus in 2023 after a disappointing single season at Bayern Munich following his legendary Liverpool career.

At 32, his move to Al-Nassr represents a pragmatic late-career decision to maximise earnings while maintaining competitive soccer at a respectable level. His off-field earnings are modest compared to other top-ten players, reflecting lower global commercial appeal despite his elite playing credentials and significant cultural influence in Africa.

9. Jude Bellingham — $44 Million

Real Madrid's English midfielder earns approximately $29 million in salary and $15 million from endorsements, led by Adidas. At just 22, Bellingham's presence in the top ten illustrates how quickly modern players can monetise early success when positioned correctly.

His move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid accelerated his commercial trajectory dramatically; the club's global platform amplifies every player's marketability. Bellingham represents the new archetype: young, talented, playing for an elite club, and carefully building a brand portfolio that will sustain earnings long after his playing days end.

10. Lamine Yamal — $43 Million

Barcelona's teenage sensation is the youngest player ever to crack Forbes' top ten at just 18 years and eight months. His $28 million salary following his contract renewal in October 2024, combined with approximately $15 million in rapidly accumulated endorsements from Beats by Dre, Adidas, and Powerade, reflects unprecedented commercial velocity for such a young player.