My heart is with Ghana – Francis Amuzu makes U-turn, eyes Black Stars call-up for World Cup

Gremio forward Francis Amuzu has expressed his readiness to play for Ghana following the Black Stars’ qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Belgian-born winger, who previously declined an invitation to represent Ghana in favour of Belgium, now features for Brazilian side Grêmio and appears to have had a change of heart regarding his international future.

According to Amuzu, while his immediate focus remains on club football, he would be honoured to don the Ghanaian colours should the opportunity arise.

He said in an interview with GZH,

For me, I'm a Ghanaian; I was born in Ghana, so I'm happy that they qualified for the World Cup. It's also a wonderful tournament to play, one of the biggest tournaments in the world. To be honest, at the moment my heart is really with Ghana. If Ghana comes, for sure I will go, and I hope they can call me.

But now my focus is just here at Grêmio to try and perform every game, and then in the future we'll see what happens”

Amuzu’s comments come amid growing reports of several foreign-born players expressing interest in switching allegiance to represent Ghana at the upcoming World Cup.

Among those reportedly considering the move are Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah, both born in England but eligible to play for Ghana through their heritage.

With qualification secured, Black Stars head coach Otto Addo faces the task of assembling a formidable squad capable of surpassing Ghana’s historic quarter-final achievement at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.