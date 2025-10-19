Wydad AC defeat 10-man Asante Kotoko in CAF Confederation Cup first leg

Moroccan giants Wydad AC secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup Preliminary Round 2 encounter.

The decisive moment came just two minutes after the restart when Bakasu struck in the 47th minute, capitalising on a defensive lapse to hand Wydad a valuable away win. The result gives the visitors a slender advantage ahead of the return leg in Casablanca on Friday, October 24, 2025.

The match began with both sides showing attacking intent and tactical discipline. However, the intensity shifted early in the second half when Bakasu’s precise finish put the Moroccans in control. The goal energised Wydad while forcing Kotoko to chase the game in front of their home supporters.

The Ghanaian side’s task became even tougher in the 49th minute after goalkeeper Camara was sent off for handling the ball outside his area—a costly error that left Kotoko reduced to ten men and struggling to regain momentum.

With the numerical advantage, Wydad managed the game efficiently, maintaining possession and controlling the tempo, while Kotoko showed resilience and heart despite their disadvantage.

The Porcupine Warriors created a few half-chances but failed to break down Wydad’s well-organised defence.

As the final whistle blew, the Moroccan outfit walked away with a vital away goal and a first-leg lead that could prove decisive.

