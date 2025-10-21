Na God FC survive terrifying road accident after team bus collides with trailer

Division One League side Na God FC narrowly escaped tragedy on Sunday evening when their team bus was involved in a serious road accident near Aboasa, a few kilometres from the Adomi Bridge in Ghana’s Eastern Region.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:55 p.m., as the team was returning from Ho after earning a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Home Stars FC in a Zone 3 league encounter.

Reports indicate that the club’s bus was struck from behind by a speeding trailer, causing it to veer off the road and crash into a nearby coconut plantation.

Before the unfortunate incident, Na God FC had demonstrated remarkable grit and determination, playing with ten men for much of the match yet managing to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Their disciplined defensive display and well-timed counterattacks frustrated the hosts, ensuring a valuable point that keeps them at the top of the league table with 10 points from four matches.

Recounting the terrifying moment, Club CEO Michael Oduro said:

It was a horrible experience. The collision was so strong that some players were thrown off their seats. We are thankful no one died, and everyone is receiving treatment.

Head coach Moses Kofi and seven players sustained varying degrees of injury. The more seriously injured were rushed to the Juapong Community Clinic, while others received treatment at the VRA Hospital in Akosombo.

Eyewitnesses and nearby residents quickly rushed to the scene to assist in rescuing trapped players, an act that likely prevented further casualties.

What’s Next for Na God FC