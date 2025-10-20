FIFA U-20 World Cup: Full list of award winners as Morocco makes historic triumph

Morocco’s U-20 national team made history on Sunday night, defeating six-time champions Argentina 2–0 in a thrilling final to capture their first-ever FIFA U-20 World Cup title.

It was a night of high drama and emotion as the Atlas Cubs produced a performance of maturity and brilliance to stun the South American giants and bring Africa its second-ever U-20 world crown—after Ghana’s triumph in 2009.

Morocco’s Historic Victory

The final began disastrously for Argentina, who were reduced to ten men early in the first half when their goalkeeper received a straight red card for a last-man challenge.

Morocco capitalised immediately. Teenage prodigy Mohamed Zabiri curled home a superb free kick in the 12th minute to open the scoring, sending the Moroccan fans into raptures.

Zabiri doubled the lead just before the half-hour mark, finishing with composure at the back post after a precise cross caught the Argentine defence off guard. The goal sent the Moroccan bench into wild celebration and left Argentina stunned.

Before halftime, Argentina’s Matteo Silvetti missed a golden one-on-one opportunity, while Otman Maamma almost made it three with a dazzling solo run that was cleared off the line.

In the second half, Morocco showed tactical intelligence and defensive discipline beyond their years, managing the game superbly to secure a famous 2–0 win.

As the final whistle blew, scenes of unbridled joy erupted among the Atlas Cubs — a moment that cemented Morocco’s growing reputation as a global football powerhouse.

The Individual Honours

Morocco’s triumph was reflected in the individual awards, as their standout performers dominated the accolades.

Othmane Maamma, who orchestrated Morocco’s attack with flair and vision throughout the tournament, won the prestigious adidas Golden Ball, joining an elite list of past winners that includes Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Sergio Agüero, Paul Pogba, and Robert Prosinecki.

Final hero Yassir Zabiri, scorer of both goals against Argentina, received the Adidas Silver Ball, while Argentina’s Milton Delgado claimed the Bronze Ball.

The adidas Golden Boot went to Benjamin Cremaschi of the USA, who finished with five goals and more assists than his rivals, edging out Neyser Villareal (Colombia) and Lucas Michal (France), who took home the Silver and Bronze Boots, respectively.

Santino Barbi, Argentina’s goalkeeper, earned the adidas Golden Glove after keeping four consecutive clean sheets en route to the final. The Fair Play Award was presented to the USA for their exemplary sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

Full List of FIFA U-20 World Cup Award Winners

Golden Ball: Othmane Maamma (Morocco)

Silver Ball: Yassir Zabiri (Morocco)

Bronze Ball: Milton Delgado (Argentina)

Golden Boot: Benjamin Cremaschi (USA)

Silver Boot: Neyser Villareal (Colombia)

Bronze Boot: Lucas Michal (France)

Golden Glove: Santino Barbi (Argentina)