Israeli fans to miss Aston Villa clash as Maccabi Tel Aviv halts ticket sales

Maccabi Tel Aviv has announced that it will not sell tickets to its supporters for the upcoming Europa League clash fixture in Birmingham, citing growing hostility and safety concerns.

The Israeli club said the decision comes amid what it described as “hate-filled falsehoods” and “a toxic atmosphere” surrounding the match.

Earlier, Birmingham safety chiefs banned Maccabi fans from attending due to security risks, a move that prompted widespread backlash and an intervention from UK Labour leader Keir Starmer.

In response, the UK government stated that it was assessing “what additional resources and support are required” to enable “all fans” to attend safely.

Despite this, Maccabi confirmed that it would refuse any away fan allocation even if tickets were later made available by Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group.

In a statement shared on X, the club said:

We acknowledge the efforts of the UK government and police to ensure both sets of fans can attend the match safely and are grateful for the messages of support from across the footballing community and society at large.

As a result of the hate-filled falsehoods, a toxic atmosphere has been created which makes the safety of our fans wishing to attend very much in doubt.

The wellbeing and safety of our fans is paramount, and from hard lessons learnt, we have taken the decision to decline any allocation offered on behalf of away fans, and our decision should be understood in that context.

The club concluded by expressing hope to return and play in Birmingham “in the near future once circumstances have changed.”

Maccabi Tel Aviv’s decision describes the increasingly complex intersection between sport, politics, and public safety in the current climate.