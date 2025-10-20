Ghanaian Players Abroad: Top performing Ghana stars over the weekend

Ghanaian footballers once again made headlines over the weekend with eye-catching performances and crucial goals across Europe and beyond. From Austria to the United States, several Black Stars and rising prospects found the back of the net or delivered decisive moments for their respective clubs.

Baidoo Shines in Austria

Young forward Edmund Baidoo continued his fine form for Red Bull Salzburg, scoring in their thrilling 2–2 draw with SCR Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga. The talented attacker has been one of Salzburg’s brightest prospects this season, showing pace and composure in front of goal.

Baba Rahman on Target in Greece

Former Chelsea defender Abdul Baba Rahman rolled back the years with a goal for PAOK Thessaloniki in their 2–0 win over AEK Athens in the Greek Super League. The experienced left-back impressed both defensively and offensively, capping his performance with a fine strike that helped secure all three points for his side.

Paintsil Scores Again in MLS

In the United States, Joseph Paintsil was among the scorers as LA Galaxy defeated Minnesota United 2–1 in the Major League Soccer. The Ghanaian winger, who joined from Genk, continues to be a key influence for the Galaxy, combining creativity with end product as they push for playoff qualification.

Thomas-Asante Delivers for Coventry

In the English Championship, Brandon Thomas-Asante found the net for Coventry City in their 2–0 victory over Blackburn Rovers. The striker’s clinical finish helped Coventry climb up the table, reinforcing his growing reputation as one of Ghana’s most consistent forwards in England.

Clifford Aboagye and Kwaku Bonsu Osei Score in Europe

Elsewhere in Europe, Clifford Aboagye came off the bench to score for Anorthosis Famagusta in a 2–2 draw with Chloraka in Cyprus, while Kwaku Bonsu Osei was on target for Spartak Subotica in Serbia as they secured a 2–0 win over Radnicki Nis. Both players showed sharp instincts and composure, proving vital to their teams’ results.

Issahaku Assists, Ati-Zigi Saves in Style

