GH ballers abroad: Issahaku, Paintsil, Yirenkyi, others shine for their clubs

Before the first international break of the 2025/26 season came knocking, Ghanaian stars were in action again for their respective clubs in Europe and other parts of the world over the weekend.

In the Premier League, it was the battle of two Ghana boys as Mohammed Kudus faced off with Antoine Semenyo. Semenyo’s Bournemouth held on to a slim 1-0 win over Tottenham in their own backyard to grab all three points.

Tariq Lamptey’s Brighton came back from a goal down to stun Manchester City 2-1, but he was not in the squad as he was finalising a move to Fiorentina.

Elsewhere, many Ghanaian players received scant minutes, while others played the full throttle.

In this week's "GH Ballers Abroad," Pulse Ghana presents the top five best-performing Ghanaian stars over the final weekend of August.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post as St.Gallen clinched a 2-1 victory over Lausanne in the Swiss Super League round five fixture on Sunday. He made three saves with two inside the box.

Antoine Semenyo

ADVERTISEMENT

Antoine Semenyo was instrumental as Bournemouth stunned Tottenham away with an early goal. The 25-year-old lasted the full game, completed two key passes, and played one shot on target.

Caleb Yirenkyi

Caleb Yirenkyi

Caleb Yirenkyi was the highly rated player on his team and capped it off with a goal in Nordsjaelland’s 2-1 win over Odense. The teenager netted the equaliser in the 49th minute as Nordsjaelland secured their third victory in seven Danish Super League matches this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joseph Paintsil

Joseph Paintsil put in another man-of-the-match performance as LA Galaxy defeated Orlando City 2-1 in the MLS. The 27-year-old winger, who has been called up for the Black Stars, scored the winner just seven minutes after the visitors restored parity.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Championship, Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku continued his impressive start to the season on Friday night, scoring once more to help Leicester City secure a 2-0 victory over Birmingham City at the King Power Stadium.

The 21-year-old, fresh off a stunning goal against Charlton last week, opened the scoring in the first half with a curling effort that left the Birmingham goalkeeper helpless.

Issahaku latched onto a precise pass from academy talent Louis Page before calmly slotting home, setting the tone for Leicester’s dominant display.

Meanwhile, Issahaku has been left out of the Black Stars squad to play Chad and Mali in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers for him to fully recover.