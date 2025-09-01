Dutch-Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey joins Premier League side Sunderland

Sunderland are set to complete the signing of Dutch international Brian Brobbey from Ajax.

The Premier League side agreed a deal worth €20 million with an additional €5 million in potential add-ons, according to reports from The Guardian and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Brobbey will replace Marc Guiu, who has returned to Chelsea after his loan was cut short. The striker is expected to undergo a medical today before finalising his move on transfer deadline day.

The 23-year-old Dutch-Ghanaian attacker has been with Ajax for most of his career but also had a brief spell with RB Leipzig in Germany.

The striker is a product of Ajax’s renowned academy, where he developed into one of the Eredivisie’s most dangerous forwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Erik ten Hag sacked by Bayer Leverkusen after just two league games

Brian Brobbey's time at Ajax

After a brief spell with RB Leipzig, Brobbey returned to Amsterdam and enjoyed his most prolific season yet, scoring 22 goals in 43 appearances.

His performances earned him multiple Eredivisie Player of the Month awards and the Ajax Player of the Year title.

ADVERTISEMENT

He scored 22 goals in 43 appearances for Ajax last season, winning multiple Eredivisie Player of the Month awards and being named Ajax Player of the Year.

Brobbey made his Netherlands senior debut in 2023 and has earned eight caps, scoring one goal. De Telegraaf reported that French club Stade Rennes were also interested in signing him, but Sunderland secured his signature.

The deal marks Sunderland’s most expensive signing since promotion. Club officials see Brobbey as a key addition to their attack as they prepare for their Premier League campaign.