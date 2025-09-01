Erik ten Hag sacked by Bayer Leverkusen after just two league games

Erik ten Hag has been dramatically sacked by Bayer Leverkusen only 62 days into his tenure and after just two Bundesliga matches in charge.

The former Manchester United manager, who was appointed in May following a seven-month break from coaching, lasted barely two months in the role before the club decided to pull the plug.

His first competitive outing was promising, as Leverkusen thrashed fourth-tier SG Sonnenhof Großaspach 4-0 in the DFB-Pokal. However, a 2-1 defeat to Hoffenheim followed by a disappointing 3-3 draw with ten-man Werder Bremen left Leverkusen sitting 12th in the Bundesliga, prompting swift action from club bosses.

In a brief statement on social media, the club confirmed:

Bayer 04 Leverkusen has parted ways with head coach Erik ten Hag with immediate effect. Training will be overseen by the assistant coaching staff for now.

Ten Hag, 55, had been brought in to succeed Xabi Alonso, who led Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double before departing for Real Madrid.

But the Dutchman admitted after the Bremen draw that his team was far from ready, saying:

We have a new team and some players aren’t fit enough to play. The team didn’t function in the final stage of the game. They need more intensity to meet my standards.

Three ex-Man United managers axed

His exit marks a brutal week for former Manchester United managers, with Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also dismissed from their respective roles at Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

Ten Hag’s sacking comes less than a year after his dismissal from Old Trafford, where he won the FA Cup but oversaw an eighth-place finish.