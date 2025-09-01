Jordan Ayew leads early arrivals for Black Stars World Cup qualifiers [Video]

Ghana captain Jordan Ayew has arrived in Accra ahead of the Black Stars’ crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, joining a number of teammates who touched down over the weekend.

The Leicester City forward, named in Otto Addo’s 24-man squad, was spotted at Kotoka International Airport on Sunday night, looking ready for action as Ghana prepares to face Chad and Mali in Group I of the African qualifiers.

Photos and videos of Ayew’s arrival, shared widely on social media, have stirred excitement among fans eager for two decisive games that could seal Ghana’s path to the next round.

Ayew was not alone, as Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo, goalkeeper Joseph Tetteh Anang, midfielder Elisha Owusu, Jonas Adjetey, and defender Gideon Mensah also jetted in on Sunday.

The early arrivals will report to camp in Accra, where coach Otto Addo is set to lead the team’s first training session on Monday.

Black Stars top Group I

Ghana currently sit top of Group I with 15 points and will be looking to extend their lead when they play bottom-placed Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

The Black Stars will then host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, 2025, in what promises to be a key clash against one of the group’s strongest contenders.