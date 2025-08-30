Top 10 fastest runners in the world 2025 - See where Ghana’s fastest man ranks

The men’s 100m is hotter than ever in 2025, with Jamaican and American sprinters dominating the charts. But amid the speed giants, Ghana’s Abdul-Rasheed Saminu has stormed onto the scene, making history as the only African in the global top 10.

With the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo just weeks away, here’s a breakdown of this season’s fastest men, ranked from 10 to 1.

10. Ackeem Blake (Jamaica) – 9.88s

Blake secured his place on Jamaica’s Tokyo-bound squad with a lightning-fast run at the national championships.

9. Christian Coleman (USA) – 9.86s

The former world champion bounced back with a solid season, claiming the Zurich Diamond League title.

8. Abdul-Rasheed Saminu (Ghana) – 9.84s

Abdul-Rasheed Saminu

Saminu electrified track fans with a Ghanaian national record of 9.84s at the NCAA East Regionals. The 27-year-old briefly held the world-leading time, putting Ghana firmly back on the sprinting map.

7. Trayvon Bromell (USA) – 9.84s

Trayvon Bromell

A veteran comeback story, Bromell hit his fastest time in three years at the Rome Diamond League.

6. T’Mars McCallum (USA) – 9.83s

T’Mars McCallum

The college sensation shocked rivals with his PB, proving he’s one to watch in Tokyo.

5. Oblique Seville (Jamaica) – 9.83s

Oblique Seville

Seville remains a threat after beating Olympic champion Noah Lyles twice this season.

4. Courtney Lindsey (USA) – 9.82s

Courtney Lindsey

Lindsey continues his rise, claiming silver at the US Championships and securing his Tokyo spot.

3. Bryan Levell (Jamaica) – 9.82s

Bryan Levell

The 21-year-old prodigy is being tipped as sprinting’s next superstar after his Austrian Open win.

2. Kenny Bednarek (USA) – 9.79s

Kenny Bednarek

Bednarek is having a career-best year, adding a US title and a world top-three ranking to his Olympic silver.

1. Kishane Thompson (Jamaica) – 9.75s

Kishane Thompson

Thompson tops the world with a smooth 9.75s, becoming the sixth-fastest man in history.

