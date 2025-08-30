Top 10 fastest runners in the world 2025 - See where Ghana’s fastest man ranks

The men’s 100m is hotter than ever in 2025, with Jamaican and American sprinters dominating the charts. But amid the speed giants, Ghana’s Abdul-Rasheed Saminu has stormed onto the scene, making history as the only African in the global top 10.
With the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo just weeks away, here’s a breakdown of this season’s fastest men, ranked from 10 to 1.
10. Ackeem Blake (Jamaica) – 9.88s
Blake secured his place on Jamaica’s Tokyo-bound squad with a lightning-fast run at the national championships.
9. Christian Coleman (USA) – 9.86s
The former world champion bounced back with a solid season, claiming the Zurich Diamond League title.
8. Abdul-Rasheed Saminu (Ghana) – 9.84s
Saminu electrified track fans with a Ghanaian national record of 9.84s at the NCAA East Regionals. The 27-year-old briefly held the world-leading time, putting Ghana firmly back on the sprinting map.
7. Trayvon Bromell (USA) – 9.84s
A veteran comeback story, Bromell hit his fastest time in three years at the Rome Diamond League.
6. T’Mars McCallum (USA) – 9.83s
The college sensation shocked rivals with his PB, proving he’s one to watch in Tokyo.
5. Oblique Seville (Jamaica) – 9.83s
Seville remains a threat after beating Olympic champion Noah Lyles twice this season.
4. Courtney Lindsey (USA) – 9.82s
Lindsey continues his rise, claiming silver at the US Championships and securing his Tokyo spot.
3. Bryan Levell (Jamaica) – 9.82s
The 21-year-old prodigy is being tipped as sprinting’s next superstar after his Austrian Open win.
2. Kenny Bednarek (USA) – 9.79s
Bednarek is having a career-best year, adding a US title and a world top-three ranking to his Olympic silver.
1. Kishane Thompson (Jamaica) – 9.75s
Thompson tops the world with a smooth 9.75s, becoming the sixth-fastest man in history.
With Tokyo looming, the stage is set for one of the most competitive World Championships in recent memory.