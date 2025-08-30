Pulse logo
Top 10 fastest runners in the world 2025 - See where Ghana’s fastest man ranks

30 August 2025 at 12:44
Ghana’s Abdul-Rasheed Saminu makes history as the only African in the Top 10 Fastest Runners in the World 2025, joining sprint legends Kishane Thompson and Kenny Bednarek...
The men’s 100m is hotter than ever in 2025, with Jamaican and American sprinters dominating the charts. But amid the speed giants, Ghana’s Abdul-Rasheed Saminu has stormed onto the scene, making history as the only African in the global top 10.

With the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo just weeks away, here’s a breakdown of this season’s fastest men, ranked from 10 to 1.

10. Ackeem Blake (Jamaica) – 9.88s 

Blake secured his place on Jamaica’s Tokyo-bound squad with a lightning-fast run at the national championships.

9. Christian Coleman (USA) – 9.86s 

The former world champion bounced back with a solid season, claiming the Zurich Diamond League title.

8. Abdul-Rasheed Saminu (Ghana) – 9.84s 

Abdul-Rasheed Saminu

Saminu electrified track fans with a Ghanaian national record of 9.84s at the NCAA East Regionals. The 27-year-old briefly held the world-leading time, putting Ghana firmly back on the sprinting map.

7. Trayvon Bromell (USA) – 9.84s 

Trayvon Bromell

A veteran comeback story, Bromell hit his fastest time in three years at the Rome Diamond League.

6. T’Mars McCallum (USA) – 9.83s 

T’Mars McCallum

The college sensation shocked rivals with his PB, proving he’s one to watch in Tokyo.

5. Oblique Seville (Jamaica) – 9.83s 

Oblique Seville

Seville remains a threat after beating Olympic champion Noah Lyles twice this season.

4. Courtney Lindsey (USA) – 9.82s 

Courtney Lindsey

Lindsey continues his rise, claiming silver at the US Championships and securing his Tokyo spot.

3. Bryan Levell (Jamaica) – 9.82s 

Bryan Levell

The 21-year-old prodigy is being tipped as sprinting’s next superstar after his Austrian Open win.

2. Kenny Bednarek (USA) – 9.79s 

Kenny Bednarek

Bednarek is having a career-best year, adding a US title and a world top-three ranking to his Olympic silver.

1. Kishane Thompson (Jamaica) – 9.75s 

Kishane Thompson

Thompson tops the world with a smooth 9.75s, becoming the sixth-fastest man in history.

With Tokyo looming, the stage is set for one of the most competitive World Championships in recent memory.

