In-form Fatawu Issahaku scores another insane goal for Leicester City [Video]

Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku continued his impressive start to the season on Friday night, scoring once more to help Leicester City secure a 2-0 victory over Birmingham City at the King Power Stadium.

The 21-year-old, fresh off a stunning goal against Charlton last week, opened the scoring in the first half with a curling effort that left the Birmingham goalkeeper helpless.

Issahaku latched onto a precise pass from academy talent Louis Page before calmly slotting home, setting the tone for Leicester’s dominant display.

Ricardo Pereira sealed the win in the 88th minute, ending Birmingham’s unbeaten run and further cementing Leicester’s strong form in the Championship.

Issahaku, who has now scored in consecutive league matches, was substituted in the 87th minute, sparking minor injury concerns. The club will reportedly assess him in the coming days, though early signs suggest it was precautionary.

Premier League clubs keep tabs on Fatawu Issahaku

Issahaku’s sparkling performances have not gone unnoticed. The Ghana international has been attracting growing interest from Premier League clubs, with Everton and Sunderland among those who had previously explored signing him.

His technical ability, pace, and confidence in front of goal have made him one of Leicester’s standout players already this season.

Named Player of the Match for his efforts, Issahaku continues to justify Leicester’s faith in his development after making his move from Sporting CP permanent. His contributions have been key as the Foxes aim for a swift return to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Issahaku has been left out of the Black Stars squad to play Chad and Mali in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) says it’s a precautionary measure to enable the 21-year-old fully recovers from the anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered while on national duty last season.