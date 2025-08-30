Why Chelsea blocked Nicolas Jackson’s loan move to Bayern Munich

Chelsea have officially blocked Nicolas Jackson’s loan move to Bayern Munich following an injury to fellow striker Liam Delap.

The Blues had agreed to a record £13m loan fee with an option for Bayern to buy the 24-year-old for £56.2m, but the deal has now been scrapped to ensure squad depth, per David Ornstein.

The decision was made after Chelsea’s head coach Enzo Maresca and the club’s football leadership team met to reassess plans. Jackson, who extended his contract until 2033 last September, will now remain at Stamford Bridge and return immediately to first-team action.

Delap suffered a hamstring injury during Chelsea’s 2-0 Premier League win over Fulham on Saturday and is expected to be out for up to eight weeks. Speaking after the match, Maresca explained the club’s stance:

ADVERTISEMENT

When you have two strikers, it’s enough. When one is injured, it probably is not enough.

Chelsea had allowed Jackson to continue training with the senior squad in case the move fell through. His recall ensures Maresca has a proven attacking option available while Delap recovers.

Maresca on Delap's injury

Maresca admitted Delap’s injury is a major blow, saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

The injury doesn’t look good. He was at full speed, hamstring. It requires weeks. In terms of another striker, we just finished the game. From the changing room, I came here. Now we will see if we take any decisions.

The sudden U-turn means Bayern Munich’s search for a new forward will continue, while Chelsea’s focus shifts to navigating the coming weeks with Jackson leading the line.

Jackson, who has impressed since joining Chelsea, remains a key part of the club’s long-term plans, and his availability offers a timely boost as the Blues aim to maintain momentum in both domestic and European competitions.