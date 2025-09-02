Former Black Stars player Emmanuel Agyemang Badu handed national team appointment

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has been appointed to the Management Committee of the Black Galaxies, Ghana’s CHAN team.

Badu, a former deputy captain of the Black Stars, earned 78 international caps during his career and played a key role in Ghana’s historic U-20 triumph in 2009, scoring the decisive goal in the FIFA U-20 World Cup final.

He also represented Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and featured in five Africa Cup of Nations tournaments between 2010 and 2017.

The new committee will be chaired by Kingsley Osei Bonsu, an Executive Council member and CEO of Bechem United, with Daniel Agboga, Chairman of the Volta Regional Football Association, serving as Vice Chairman. Other members include Michael Kofi Oduro, CEO of Na-God FC, and Daniel Asante of Wamanafo Mighty Royals.

Badu’s appointment is expected to add international football expertise and player development insight to the team’s management structure.

His rise from youth football to the global stage is seen as a valuable resource for nurturing Ghana’s domestic-based players.

GFA statement

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) said in a statement:

The committee has been tasked with overseeing the Black Galaxies’ strategic plans, player welfare, and preparations for upcoming continental competitions.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) believes that combining administrative experience with on-field expertise will strengthen the Black Galaxies’ chances of success in future tournaments.

The GFA statement concluded:

With a blend of administrative expertise and football experience, the newly formed management team is expected to provide the right foundation for the Black Galaxies to thrive on the African stage.