World Cup Qualifiers: How African groups stand ahead of September fixtures

African teams are entering a decisive stage in the race to secure a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with just four rounds of matches left in a qualifying campaign that began in November 2023.

Only the nine group winners will book automatic tickets to the expanded tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, while the best four runners-up will battle for a play-off chance.

Group A

In Group A, Egypt look poised to seal qualification early. The Pharaohs sit five points clear of Burkina Faso, with two wins this month likely enough to secure their first World Cup appearance since 2018. Burkina Faso must defeat the North Africans to keep the race alive.

Group B

Group B is finely balanced, with DR Congo, Senegal, and Sudan separated by just a point. This window could be decisive as the Teranga Lions face both Sudan and the Congolese, while Sudan’s remarkable campaign continues despite ongoing conflict at home.

Group C

South Africa lead Group C by five points, but a pending FIFA ruling on their win over Lesotho could dramatically reshape the standings. Nigeria, sitting fourth, must win both fixtures to avoid missing consecutive World Cups. Rwanda and Benin remain in contention.

Group D

Group D sees Cape Verde ahead of Cameroon by a single point, with their head-to-head clash in Praia set to be pivotal. Libya and Angola also remain hopeful.

Group E

Group E is dominated by Morocco, who boast a 100% record and could qualify this month if Tanzania slip up.

Group F

Group F is a tight duel between Ivory Coast and Gabon, separated by one point, with their meeting in Franceville likely to decide the group.

Group G

Group G leaders Algeria have a three-point cushion over Mozambique and could take a big step forward with a win against Guinea.

Group H

In Group H, Tunisia remain unbeaten and are close to sealing a place at the finals. However, an appeal by Equatorial Guinea over Emilio Nsue’s ineligibility ruling could shake up the standings.

Group I

Ghana currently tops Group I with 15 points after six matches, maintaining a three-point lead over second-placed Comoros, who have 12 points.

Madagascar follows closely with 10 points, Mali sits on nine, while the Central African Republic has five. Chad remains at the bottom of the table with no points so far.