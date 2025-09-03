Ticket prices for Ghana vs Mali at Accra Sports Stadium revealed

Ghana’s Ministry of Youth and Sports has officially announced ticket prices for the Black Stars’ highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mali, scheduled for Monday, September 8, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Iddie Adams, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Buem, confirmed the pricing structure during a press briefing, noting that the match is a high-profile fixture with revenue-generating potential.

Adams noted:

This is a high-profile game that we can generate revenue from, just as is done elsewhere. These prices also cater for the VVIP section.

Kofi Adams

ADVERTISEMENT

These are the ticket prices for each segment of the stadium:

GH₵1,000 for VVIP seats.

GH₵500 for VIP.

GH₵300 for VIP Wings.

GH₵200 for VIP Lower.

ADVERTISEMENT

GH₵50 for Centre Line stands.

GH₵30 for Goal Post stands.

READ ALSO: University dropout arrested for allegedly hacking betting firm and stealing millions

Black Stars touch down in Chad

Black Stars touch down in Chad for crucial World Cup qualifier

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement comes as Otto Addo’s men prepare for a crucial Matchday 7 clash against Chad on Thursday, September 4, 2025, in N’Djamena.

The Black Stars arrived in Chad on Tuesday evening and will hold an official training session at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno before the match.

Following the fixture, the team will return to Accra on Friday to continue preparations for the Mali encounter, which is expected to draw a capacity crowd.

Ghana currently tops Group I of the African qualifiers with 15 points from six matches, ahead of Comoros, Madagascar, and Mali, with victories in both upcoming fixtures critical to their quest for a fifth World Cup appearance.

The qualifiers are part of Africa’s rigorous campaign for the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will feature 48 teams and be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT