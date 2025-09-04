World Cup Qualifiers: Chad vs Ghana – Preview, team news, lineups & predictions

Chad will host Ghana at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, 2025, in the seventh round of the CAF 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The two nations sit on opposite ends of Group I, with Ghana leading the table and Chad already eliminated after a disastrous campaign.

Chad’s qualification journey has gone exactly as many predicted — six straight defeats, zero points, and just one goal scored while conceding 15.

Despite flashes of defensive improvement, including a narrow 1-0 loss to Comoros in March and a 0-0 friendly draw with Kenya, Les Sao remain toothless in attack and fragile at the back.

Coach Raoul Savoy continues to rely on experienced players such as Marius Mouandilmadji and captain Ezechiel N’Douassel, while midfielder Ahmat Abderamane provides rare stability.

However, with an average of 2.5 goals conceded per qualifier, Chad’s focus will likely be on damage control rather than mounting a genuine threat.

Ghana, by contrast, are flying high. The Black Stars have collected 15 points from six games, bouncing back from an early slip against Mali with five consecutive wins.

Their latest outing was a dominant 3-0 victory over Madagascar, with Thomas Partey bagging a brace and Mohammed Kudus adding a third — all assisted by Jordan Ayew.

Under coach Otto Addo, Ghana’s balance of midfield control and attacking flair has been impressive.

The Black Stars have scored 15 goals and conceded just five, making them one of the most complete teams in the group.

Team News

Ghana will be without Joseph Paintsil, who missed the trip due to a delayed flight from Los Angeles.

Defender Alexander Djiku is also unavailable as he finalises a transfer from Fenerbahçe to Spartak Moscow.

Despite these absences, Ghana’s depth ensures they remain heavy favourites.

Probable Lineups

Chad possible XI: Mbaynassem; Allarabaye, Noubara, Daikreo, Khamis; Damba, Thiam; Tchaouna, Youssouf, Adam; N’Douassel

Ghana possible XI: Asare; Mensah, Salisu, Opoku, Arthur; Semenyo, Partey, Francis, Schindler; Kudus, Ayew

Prediction

Chad’s poor run suggests another difficult outing, while Ghana’s form and attacking power make them overwhelming favourites. Expect the Black Stars to dominate possession and create chances at will.