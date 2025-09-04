Chad vs Ghana: Otto Addo slams ‘concrete-like’ pitch ahead of World Cup qualifier

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has expressed serious concern about the playing surface at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby, where Ghana will face Chad in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday, September 4.
Speaking during his pre-match interview, Addo said he was stunned that the pitch had been approved for an international fixture, describing it as extremely hard and unsafe for players.
He said, as quoted by ghanafa.org.
MUST READ: Black Stars: Gov't scraps management committee winning bonuses ahead of WC qualifiers
Yeah, so, yeah, I'm really surprised that they have allowed this pitch for an international match. The pitch is really, really not good. It's very, very hard for the players; it's like playing on concrete. But yeah, what can we do? We have to take it as it comes, and we are prepared
The coach further criticised the artificial surface, stressing that there are far better and safer options available.
Addo added.
READ ALSO: Cut prices by September 6 or be suspended - Sam George strongly warns MultiChoice
We observed everything today. Like I said, it's not a good AstroTurf, to be honest. Nowadays, there are far better AstroTurfs, which are also much healthier for the players
Despite the poor conditions, the Black Stars boss reaffirmed Ghana’s determination to secure victory as they push toward their fifth World Cup appearance.
READ MORE: NDC seeks parliament action to make New Juaben South MP apologise publicly after NPP defeat
He stressed.
Yeah, it's a special moment, I think, for the country. But like I said, we have to really be focused on the game. We blend everything else out, and we know what our aim is. Our aim is to qualify for the World Cup. And if we beat Chad, we're getting closer. So, we do everything we can to win this match
The crucial Group I encounter kicks off at 13:00 GMT.