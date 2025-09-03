NDC seeks parliament action to make New Juaben South MP apologise publicly after NPP defeat

The Deputy National Elections Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tanko Computer, has dismissed an apology issued by New Juaben South MP, Michael Okyere Baafi, after the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the Akwatia by-election.

He maintained that the MP must honour his earlier pledge to resign or, at the very least, be compelled to render a public apology on the floor of Parliament.

Mr Tanko Computer asserted.

We are going to Michael Okyere Baafi’s constituency. He has apologised; we are not accepting his apology. He must resign. If he doesn’t resign, Ghanaians will not take politicians seriously. We must be serious. They must hold us to our words. Whatever comes out of my mouth, they must take it seriously. I can’t just stand here and make allegations, say certain things, and then within 24 hours [apologise]

He recalled how the MP appeared upbeat at the collation centre but quickly lost confidence once the final results were confirmed.

Do you know that he came in here when we were about to start the collation, beaming with smiles, telling me that ‘we are winning’, until I showed him the results on my phone that ‘my friend, you have lost the election, and I’m coming to your constituency for the by-election’? Then he started perspiring. That’s the time he got to know that things had changed.

According to Tanko Computer, Baafi’s own words should bind him to his promise.

The gentleman made a categorical statement, ‘I will resign.’ Ah, let us go and test their strength in that constituency and see whether that is a stronghold of the NPP. That’s why he could stand and say he will resign. He was here with us, and we are going to hold him to it.

He added that if the MP refuses to resign, the NDC will escalate the matter.

If he doesn’t, I will write to the Speaker of Parliament, and he must apologise on the floor of Parliament so that the whole public will see who he is, so that they know that certain activities of people like that should not be countenanced. People like him must allow decency in our politics so that Ghanaians will respect us.

Background

Before the Akwatia by-election, New Juaben South MP Michael Okyere Baafi vowed to resign from Parliament if the NPP failed to retain the seat.

He expressed confidence that the party’s extensive campaign and the popularity of its candidate, Solomon Kwame Asumadu, would secure victory, especially in honour of the late Ernest Kumi, the former MP for Akwatia.

However, the results told a different story. Bernard Bediako Baidoo of the ruling NDC won the by-election with 18,199 votes, defeating Asumadu of the NPP, who polled 15,235 votes. Owusu Patrick of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) placed third with 82 votes.

In total, 33,819 valid votes were counted, while 303 ballots were rejected, according to certified results from the Electoral Commission.