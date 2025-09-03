Cut prices by September 6 or be suspended - Sam George strongly warns MultiChoice

The Government of Ghana has reiterated its determination to suspend the operations of MultiChoice Ghana if the company fails to comply with directives to reduce subscription fees.

Minister of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Sam George, stated that the company faces a September 6, 2025, deadline to reach an agreement or risk suspension of its licence.

In addition, the ministry has already imposed a daily penalty of GHC10,000 on MultiChoice for its failure to submit key pricing data. As of Wednesday, the accumulated fine stands at approximately GHC 150,000.

Speaking at the Digital Africa Summit in Accra, Sam George emphasised that the government will not back down from its position.

On August 7, the NCA, acting on my behalf, issued a 30-day notice to suspend the licence of Multichoice Ghana Limited because they failed to cut their price by 30%. Some 15 days ago, I met with them and imposed a GHC10,000 daily fine on them. So, now they owe us about GHC150,000, which the NCA will collect.

He further affirmed that the company's operations will be shut down on September 6 if there is no resolution, citing that no company holds more power than the citizenry of Ghana.

As of now, they have until September 6. If there is no resolution, we will shut down the operations of MultiChoice. No company or corporation is more powerful than the collective interest of the Ghanaian people

Background: Government of Ghana vs MultiChoice Ghana Dispute

The standoff between the Government of Ghana and MultiChoice Ghana, operators of DStv, began in July 2025 when the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, directed the company to reduce subscription fees by 30%. He argued that the appreciation of the cedi and the financial strain on consumers justified a downward review of prices. A deadline of July 21, 2025, was issued for compliance.

When MultiChoice failed to meet the directive, the National Communications Authority (NCA), acting on behalf of the Minister, issued a 30-day suspension notice on August 7, 2025, under Section 13 of the Electronic Communications Act. The notice warned that the company’s operating licence would be suspended if it failed to comply.

Minister George insisted that the government would not back down, stressing that, “No company or corporation is more powerful than the collective interest of the Ghanaian people.”

In response, MultiChoice argued that the 30% reduction was not feasible, warning that it could compromise service delivery and jobs. The company proposed alternatives such as maintaining existing prices and limiting financial outflows to its parent company, but these were rejected by the minister as inadequate.

To increase pressure, the Ministry imposed a daily fine of GHC 10,000 on MultiChoice for failing to submit required pricing data. By early September 2025, accumulated penalties had reached about GHC 150,000.

The dispute has also reignited public debate about competition in Ghana’s pay-TV market, with consumer advocacy groups such as CUTS International calling for stronger laws to regulate monopolistic practices and protect subscribers from arbitrary price hikes.