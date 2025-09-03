EOCO picks up LPG leader Kofi Akpaloo in Kumasi over ongoing investigations

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has reportedly apprehended the leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, during a dawn operation at his base in Kumasi.

According to JoyNews, the operation was conducted by officers from EOCO’s Surveillance and Asset Recovery Unit (SARU) at the agency’s Accra Headquarters, working in collaboration with the Ashanti Regional Office.

Sources indicate that the arrest was executed smoothly and without resistance.

MUST READ: NDC seeks parliament action to make New Juaben South MP apologise publicly after NPP defeat

While the exact reasons behind the arrest have not yet been disclosed, Mr Akpaloo is said to be en route to Accra, where he is expected to assist investigators with ongoing enquiries.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of now, EOCO has not issued an official statement regarding the development.

What's the responsibility of EOCO?

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) is a specialised state agency established under the EOCO Act, 2010 (Act 804), with the mandate to investigate and prosecute economic and organised crimes in Ghana.

Its primary role is to protect the integrity of Ghana’s financial system by tackling complex crimes that undermine economic stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of EOCO’s core responsibilities is the investigation of serious financial and organised crimes, including fraud, money laundering, corruption, tax evasion, cybercrime, and other related offences. In doing so, the office also traces, identifies, and recovers assets acquired through unlawful means.

EOCO also plays a key role in prosecution support, working closely with the Attorney General’s Department to strengthen legal cases with evidence and intelligence. Beyond investigations, the office is mandated to recover and manage assets linked to criminal activities by freezing, confiscating, or seizing them in line with Ghana’s laws.