Chaos and wailing at Kade as Kadehene Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II resigns after 21 years

Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II, the Kadehene, has officially abdicated the Kade stool, bringing an end to an eventful 21-and-a-half-year reign defined by progress, resilience, and deep-seated internal divisions.

Though the exact reason for his decision remains unclear, palace insiders suggest that persistent opposition from certain subordinates and factional tensions within his council may have influenced his decision to step down.

In a dramatic and emotional twist, what was initially believed to be a solemn gathering ahead of the Awukudae festival took an unexpected turn when the Kadehene announced his abdication.

MUST READ: Top 10 countries with the largest prison populations in the world

In a viral video that surfaced online, the moment of his declaration caught many by surprise, sending shockwaves through the palace. Several women were seen weeping uncontrollably, while others attempted to stop the revered chief from exiting the hall — a scene that captured the magnitude of the moment for the people of Kade.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official statement dated October 22, 2025, Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II expressed profound gratitude to the Aduana family for entrusting him with the sacred duty of preserving the legacy of his ancestors and leading his people with dignity and vision.

The statement said.

I extend my gratitude to the Aduana family, who reposed such confidence and trust in me to sit in the place of my illustrious ancestors and lead the Kade people

Enstooled on April 22, 2004, by the Kade Aduana I Royal Stool, the Kadehene’s announcement came as a shock to his elders and sub-chiefs, who had gathered under the assumption that the meeting was part of the regular Awukudae observance. Instead, the day turned into one of the most historic and emotional moments in Kade’s recent memory.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated.

I was enstooled as the chief of the Aduana I stool of Kade in April 2004. I would not want to tout the concrete developments I engineered in that sacred office. My tumultuous reign is well known, and I thank God I survived it all. I have decided to abdicate the stool after twenty-one (21) years of being its occupant with the singular purpose that those who actively undermined my reign can now come together and seek the development and prosperity of Kademan and Okyeman

ADVERTISEMENT

His abdication marks the end of an era — one defined by both transformative leadership and internal strife. Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II is widely credited with modernizing certain aspects of traditional administration while maintaining the cultural integrity of his people, despite the numerous challenges that tested his reign.

Sources close to the traditional council describe his decision as an act of wisdom, humility, and foresight, aimed at promoting unity, healing, and renewed cooperation among the people of Kade and the broader Okyeman Traditional Area.