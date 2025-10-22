Ablakwa leads talks with US, Canada to ease visas for Ghana fans ahead of World Cup

Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has convened high-level meetings with officials from the US Embassy and the Canadian High Commission to initiate discussions on visa facilitation for Ghanaian football fans ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The strategic engagements, held on Tuesday, brought together key representatives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ghana Football Association (GFA), as part of early preparations to ensure a seamless and coordinated travel process for Ghanaian supporters.

The Ghanaian delegation comprised Hon. Betty Krosbi Mensah, Technical Advisor to the Minister for Sports; GFA President and CAF Vice President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku; and senior officials from both ministries. The US delegation was led by Acting Ambassador Rolf Olson, while Acting Canadian High Commissioner Dennis Roussel headed the Canadian side.

According to Mr Ablakwa, the discussions were designed to “ensure mutual understanding of all sides on expectations and requirements, enhance coordination, improve visa facilitation, and develop clear working roadmaps to maximise satisfaction.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that special visa arrangements for football fans, officials, and team members outside regular application procedures were also explored to cater to the unique logistics of the 2026 tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Mr Ablakwa commended the recent reversal of the US visa restriction policy that previously limited Ghanaian travellers to single-entry visas, describing the change as “timely and progressive”.

He stated.

The reversal of the single-entry visa policy is timely, as it paves the way for Ghanaian fans to re-enter the US after watching games in Canada or Mexico

ADVERTISEMENT

As a symbol of goodwill and collaboration, GFA President Kurt Okraku presented Black Stars replica jerseys to officials of both embassies, expressing appreciation for their continued partnership.

Mr Ablakwa also revealed that a similar engagement with officials from the Mexican Embassy is scheduled for Friday, as Ghana works to strengthen diplomatic coordination and ensure fans are adequately supported in their World Cup journey.

“For God and Country”, Ablakwa concluded, reaffirming Ghana’s commitment to providing its supporters with a smooth and fulfilling experience at football’s biggest global festival.