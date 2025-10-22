Real Madrid vs Juventus: Champions League Preview, Key Stats, Line-Ups & Prediction

Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid continue their charge for European dominance as they host Juventus in a mouthwatering Champions League league-phase encounter at the Santiago Bernabéu.

After guiding Bayer Leverkusen to the Europa League final in 2024, Alonso is determined to take the next big step — conquering Europe’s most coveted prize. The Spanish tactician has enjoyed a perfect start in the competition, with Madrid claiming two wins from two.

Los Blancos edged Marseille 2–1 in their opener before dismantling Kairat Almaty 5–0 on matchday two. Kylian Mbappé starred with a hat-trick as the 15-time European champions produced a dominant second-half display in Kazakhstan.

Now back at the Bernabéu, Real Madrid will look to extend their superb home form—winning 12 of their last 13 home games at this stage, with their only blemish being a loss to AC Milan two seasons ago.

Alonso’s side prepared for the clash in ideal fashion, edging Getafe 1–0 in La Liga courtesy of another decisive Mbappé goal. That result kept Madrid top of the table, two points ahead of rivals Barcelona, just days before the season’s first El Clásico.

Before the high-stakes showdown with Barça, Madrid must navigate a tricky test against Juventus — their first meeting since the unforgettable 2018 quarter-final clash. However, much has changed since then.

The Turin giants have struggled for consistency in recent years, finishing 20th in last season’s Champions League league phase before bowing out to PSV Eindhoven in the knockout playoffs. This term, Igor Tudor’s side are desperate to break into the top eight and secure direct qualification for the Round of 16, but pressure is already mounting after two dramatic draws.

Juve rescued a 4–4 draw with Borussia Dortmund on matchday one thanks to two stoppage-time goals, then conceded a late equaliser against Villarreal in a 2–2 stalemate. Those results have contributed to a five-game draw streak — their longest in nearly 20 years — and only one win in their last 11 away games in the competition.

Their latest setback came at home, losing 2–0 to Como in Serie A, leaving them fifth in the standings.

Head to Head Stats

Matches Played: 21

Real Madrid Wins: 9

Juventus Wins: 10

Draws: 2

Probable Line-ups

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Valverde, Asensio, Militão, Carreras; Güler, Tchouaméni, Bellingham; Mastantuono, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior.

Juventus (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Gatti, Rugani, Kelly; Kalulu, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceição, Yıldız; David.

Prediction

Real Madrid are in imperious form both domestically and in Europe, while Juventus continue to battle inconsistency and defensive lapses. With Mbappé firing on all cylinders and Alonso’s men full of confidence, Los Blancos should have too much quality at home.

