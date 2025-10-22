Francis Amuzu dismisses opportunism claims, says his dream is to play for Ghana

Grêmio forward Francis Amuzu has dismissed suggestions that his decision to switch allegiance to Ghana is motivated solely by the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Belgian-born winger, who once declined a call-up to represent the Black Stars in favour of Belgium, now says he would be honoured to wear the Ghana jersey whenever the opportunity arises.

Amuzu, who currently plies his trade in Brazil with Grêmio, revealed that his focus remains on club football but emphasised his genuine affection for his country of birth.

He told Asempa FM.

I was born in Ghana, so I’m happy that they qualified for the World Cup. It’s a wonderful tournament to play

The 26-year-old’s comments came shortly after Ghana secured qualification for the 2026 Mundial, sparking criticism from some fans who accused him of being an “opportunist”. But Amuzu insists his interest in representing Ghana goes beyond the global showpiece.

He said.

If it’s for the World Cup, it will be nice. If it’s after the World Cup, it’s also nice. I will be happy. It’s a dream for me to play for the national team Ghana

I know that I have to perform well to get a call-up. If it comes, good. If it doesn’t, I have to work harder.

The Bigger Picture

Amuzu will now aim to maintain his impressive form with Grêmio as he eyes a potential call-up to the Black Stars.

The ultimate decision, however, rests with Otto Addo, who will be tasked with assembling Ghana’s final squad for the World Cup.

