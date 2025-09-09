Alexander Djiku runs to Russia after heroic Black Stars winner

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has completed a move to Russian side Spartak Moscow, bringing his time at Turkish giants Fenerbahçe to an end.

The 31-year-old centre-back has signed a two-year contract with the Moscow club and is expected to play a key role this season thanks to his wealth of experience.

Djiku first joined Fenerbahçe two years ago on a free transfer after leaving French side Strasbourg when his contract expired. He quickly became an important figure in Turkey, impressing under Portuguese coach José Mourinho throughout last season.

In the Super Lig, he made 51 appearances, scoring twice and setting up two more goals. Across all competitions, the Ghanaian featured 75 times, netting four goals and providing two assists.

Despite this consistency, Djiku only managed one outing for Fenerbahçe in the current campaign before sealing the switch to Russia.

Djiku scores winner for Ghana

The Black Stars defender remains a key figure for Ghana. Just last week, he scored the decisive goal in the team’s narrow 1-0 victory over Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, underlining his value at international level.

Djiku’s move to Spartak Moscow marks another important step in his career, which has already seen him shine in France’s Ligue 1 and Turkey’s Super Lig.

Now he begins a new chapter in the Russian top flight, where Spartak see him as a leader for their defensive line.

Since making his Ghana debut in 2020, Djiku has earned 34 caps and scored three goals. His ability to combine strength, composure and tactical awareness has made him one of the most reliable defenders for both club and country.

For Spartak, the signing of Djiku is more than just a transfer, it is a statement of intent as they aim to challenge strongly this season.