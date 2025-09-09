5 key lessons from Ghana’s World Cup qualifying games against Chad and Mali

The Black Stars avoided defeat on matchdays seven and eight of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, but there’s still a lot of work to do if they want to make a statement at the Mundial.

Surprisingly, they dropped points against Group I’s whipping boys despite taking an early lead away in Chad. Everything looked bleak, and they almost appeared to have lost their grip on the group’s summit, with Mali considered tougher opponents.

But Otto Addo’s men managed to grab all three points against the Eagles thanks to an Alexander Djiku goal in the second half at a fully-packed Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, 2025.

Ghanaians will gladly take those points, but there are concerns about the team, especially now that they’re in pole position to qualify for the Mundial next year.

Pulse Sports analysed both games and here are five major takeaways...

Kwasi Sibo brings stability

Real Oviedo midfielder Kwasi Sibo obviously has his flaws as a central or defensive midfielder. Still, for a debut game, he shielded Ghana’s backline and allowed Thomas Partey to move freely against Mali.

His deficiencies when playing under pressure became apparent a few times on Monday; however, his presence brought some solidity to Ghana’s midfield.

Thomas Partey is still Ghana’s most important midfielder

Thomas Partey

There are so many profiles and options available in midfield for Otto Addo, but Thomas Partey’s quality is unmatched. The 32-year-old is easily Ghana’s most important midfielder.

His absence against Chad was glaring, and his presence in the slim victory over Mali was felt. Ghana can’t sideline him now.

Otto Addo doesn’t have a style of play

Otto Addo

This Black Stars team can do way better with another coach in the dugout. It’s unclear what Otto Addo’s philosophy as a coach is, or how exactly he wants his boys to play.

Against Les Sao, Ghana played without intensity when they were only a goal up, and Addo just sat down for the boys to blow that lead away. It appears he still hasn’t stamped his authority on this team yet, despite being in his second stint.

Ghana can’t compete at the World Cup with this performance

Another group stage exit looms if the Black Stars don’t improve their performances going into the 2026 World Cup. Such shambolic showings are nothing to write home about and will lead Ghana to have nothing to write home about from the USA, Mexico, and Canada, next year if they qualify.

Accra not loving football as much as Kumasi is a myth

Accra loves football as much as Kumasi. Any other saying is a fallacy. And Ghanaians in the capital have shown that in back-to-back games.

Despite the National Sports Authority (NSA) citing structural defects to close parts of the stands, fans have defied these orders to fill the stadium in consecutive home games.

It’s very simple, when you fight for the nation, Ghanaians will show up in their numbers to support, no matter the location. However, the NSA must address the breach of security protocols before the unexpected happens.

