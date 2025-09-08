Tunisia become second African country to qualify for 2026 World Cup

Tunisia have booked their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a dramatic late winner from Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane secured a 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea on Monday.

The midfielder struck in the fourth minute of added time, calmly finishing from a Firas Chaouat assist to spark wild celebrations among the Tunisian players and fans. The result means the Carthage Eagles are heading to North America with two qualifying games still left to play.

Tunisia sit top of Group H with 22 points from eight matches, 10 clear of second-placed Namibia, who still have a game in hand. Remarkably, the North Africans have yet to concede a goal in the entire campaign.

This qualification marks Tunisia’s seventh appearance at a World Cup and their third consecutive tournament. They featured in both Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, exiting at the group stage on both occasions.

The Carthage Eagles become the second African nation to officially qualify, joining Morocco, who sealed their spot earlier after a 5-0 demolition of Niger in Rabat.

Morocco qualify as first African country in style

The Atlas Lions, who stunned the world by reaching the semi-finals in Qatar, secured top place in Group E thanks to goals from Ismael Saibari, Ayoub El Kaabi, Hamza Igamane and Azzedine Ounahi.

That win, combined with Tanzania’s draw against Congo-Brazzaville, confirmed their place with matches to spare.

Tunisia’s achievement highlights the growing strength of North African football, with both Morocco and Tunisia showcasing consistency on the continental and global stage.

