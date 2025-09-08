Ukraine player’s home bombed with wife, mother and three-year-old daughter inside [Photos]

Ukrainian midfielder Georgiy Sudakov has revealed the shocking moment his Kyiv apartment was bombed while his wife, young daughter and mother were inside.

The 23-year-old, currently on loan at Portuguese giants Benfica from Shakhtar Donetsk, posted disturbing videos and photos of the aftermath on social media.

Sudakov, who is valued at over £20million and will join Benfica permanently next summer, is living in Portugal for his career.

Sudakov's apartment

However, his wife Yelyzaveta, their three-year-old daughter Milana, and his mother have remained in Ukraine, which continues to face heavy Russian attacks since the invasion in 2022.

On Saturday night, Kyiv was targeted in one of the largest waves of strikes this year, per the Sun. According to Ukraine’s air force, 805 drones and 13 missiles were launched, killing four people and injuring 44 others.

Sudakov, who was on international duty with Ukraine in Poland against France at the time, confirmed that his family were inside the apartment when a drone hit the building.

Sudakov shares images of attack

His Instagram posts showed the destruction: collapsed walls, water flooding through hallways, loose electrical wires, and a raging fire on the roof. Outside, cars were buried in rubble as smoke filled the sky.

Sharing the images, Sudakov wrote:

This is what my house looks like after tonight. The wife, child and mother were home at the time. Non-people from a neighbouring country will write that military equipment is kept in my house.

The midfielder, one of Ukraine’s brightest footballing talents, has become the latest sports figure to publicly show the human cost of the ongoing war.