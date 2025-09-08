Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home
ADVERTISEMENT

Rodri fuels debate over next Ballon d’Or with surprise picks

08 September 2025 at 13:13
Ballon d’Or winner Rodri has tipped Spain’s young stars and PSG’s standout players as leading contenders for the next award...
Rodri fuels debate over next Ballon d’Or with surprise picks
Rodri fuels debate over next Ballon d’Or with surprise picks

Ballon d’Or holder Rodri Hernández has shared his thoughts on who could follow him as the world’s best player, highlighting both Spain’s rising stars and Paris Saint-Germain’s in-form talents.

Speaking at a press conference in Konya, the Manchester City midfielder admitted he would love to see the award remain in Spanish hands.

Rodri praised Barcelona youngsters for their potential to lead Spain’s future success, adding that:

Out of sympathy, I’d love for it to go to Lamine Yamal or Pedri.

Pedri and Lamine Yamal

Pedri and Lamine Yamal

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he was quick to add that individual performances this season may swing the decision elsewhere. In particular, he pointed to PSG’s impressive campaign.

Based on sporting merit, maybe it’s between Ousmane or Vitinha.

Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha

Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha

READ ALSO: ‘I’m not afraid of anything’ - Otto Addo unmoved by calls for his sacking

He admitted:

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s hard not to give it to one of their players this year.

Rodri Ballon d'Or

Rodri Ballon d'Or

Rodri specifically highlighted Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha as standout names capable of taking football’s most prestigious individual award. Their form, he suggested, could prove decisive when voting time arrives.

Rodri reflects on Ballon d'Or win

The 28-year-old also reflected on what winning the Ballon d’Or last year meant to him personally. Having battled through a tough knee injury, Rodri said the honour arrived at a crucial time.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained:

The Ballon d’Or was a breath of oxygen at a time when I was really struggling. I’m happy with the recognition, but it means nothing to me now. I just want to enjoy football again.

MUST READ: Barcelona legend picks Dembele over Lamine Yamal to win Ballon d’Or

The 2025 Ballon d'Or winner will be announced on September 22, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.