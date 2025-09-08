‘I’m not afraid of anything’ - Otto Addo unmoved by calls for his sacking

Ghana Black Stars head coach Otto Addo says he’s unperturbed by calls for his dismissal after a poor showing against Chad.

Ghana were favourites to win away in N’Djamena but failed to return with maximum points despite taking an early lead. Jordan Ayew gave Black Stars the lead in the 17th minute before the hosts levelled in the 89th minute via a Celestine Ecua strike.

The game ended 1-1, with Addo’s men missing a good opportunity to extend their lead at the top of Group I.

After that disappointing clash, many have criticised Addo’s tactics and highlighted the Black Stars’ inconsistency in his second stint.

The 50-year-old was reappointed in March 2024 on a deal that will possibly run for five years - three years plus an option to extend for two more years.

But after 15 matches, the former Borussia Dortmund talent development coach has a win rate of only 33 percent with five wins, five defeats, and five draws.

Speaking about these unimpressive figures at the pre-match press conference on Sunday ahead of Ghana’s clash with Mali, Addo was not moved by the school of thought that he’s underperformed.

He stated:

These statistics are of no use, especially when we have friendly games in between where we use all kinds of players to test, so I don’t think this is usable in terms of what this coach has done.

Otto Addo

'I only fear God'

Addo strongly added that he doesn’t fear losing his job, adding he’s certain of victory tonight.

I am not afraid of anything. I only fear God. I am sure we will win, and your question will be of no use.

Ghana vs Mali

