Why Thomas Partey missed Ghana’s draw against Chad

It was supposed to be a walk in the park for Ghana, or at least that was what many expected, and the Black Stars appeared comfortable controlling the game against Chad until a late equaliser spoiled their party.

They lacked intensity, looked scrappy and eventually clueless in the middle of the picture, even after skipper Jordan Ayew gave Otto Addo’s men an early lead.

That was almost enough to secure all three points away in N’Djamena until Celestine Ecua’s 89th-minute strike spoiled their party.

The 23-year-old was unmarked as he glided his way through numerous white shirts before firing a powerful shot which deflected past goalkeeper Benjamin Asare to level the scores.

Many believe a lack of concentration in midfield and poor marking cost Ghana maximum points in their bid to extend their lead in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Others have questioned the absence of Thomas Partey throughout the entire game despite being on the bench. They believe his presence and experience could have led to a different outcome and stopped the game from ending 1-1.

So, why was the national team’s deputy captain and most experienced midfielder an unused substitute against Les Sao?

Thomas Partey's absence explained

Thomas Partey

His absence, per the Ghana Football Association (GFA), was due to illness.

The GFA confirmed that the Villarreal midfielder fell ill on Wednesday before the crucial encounter with Chad on Thursday.

The 32-year-old return will be a huge boost to Ghana’s chances of beating Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.

His availability is currently being monitored by the technical team, and the GFA has assured Ghanaians that the medical team is keenly working on the former Arsenal man to ensure he’s fully fit to face the Eagles.

Ghana remain top of Group I with 16 points from seven games, keeping their qualification hopes in their own hands.