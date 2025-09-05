Kwasi Sibo gets late Black Stars call-up for must-win Mali World Cup qualifier

Real Oviedo player Kwasi Sibo has been handed a late invitation to the Black Stars camp as Ghana prepare for their must-win 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

The 27-year-old gets the call after head coach Otto Addo decided to reinforce his midfield following Ghana’s frustrating 1-1 draw with Chad in N’Djamena on Thursday.

The result cost the Black Stars an opportunity to widen their lead at the top of Group I, and Addo will be hoping Sibo can bring fresh energy into the side.

Sibo has been in fine form with Real Oviedo, playing a crucial part in the club’s remarkable promotion to La Liga last season.

His tireless work ethic, pressing ability, and composure in possession made him one of the standout performers as Oviedo returned to the Spanish top flight for the first time in years.

This season, he has already featured in all three of Oviedo’s La Liga matches, putting in strong displays against some of Spain’s biggest clubs.

What Kwasi Sibo brings to the national team

His consistent performances have earned praise from Spanish media, with many highlighting his discipline and ability to shield the defence.

For Ghana, his inclusion could not be more timely. With Mali boasting a physically strong and technically gifted midfield, Sibo’s presence offers Addo greater options in both defensive cover and transition play.

He also adds competition to a squad that has been criticised for inconsistency in the middle of the park.

This call-up gives Sibo the chance to re-establish himself in the national team after being overlooked in previous windows.

