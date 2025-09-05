Players, referees, and camera crew hit the ground to escape bees [Video]

Football fans in Babati, Tanzania, witnessed an unusual sight when a pre-season game between City FC Abuja and JKU FC was briefly halted after a swarm of bees invaded the pitch.

The game, which stood at 1-1 in the 77th minute at the Kwara Stadium, descended into chaos as match officials instructed players and staff to lie flat on the turf for safety.

Players from both sides immediately dropped to the ground, joined by the assistant referee and even a television camera operator who had been filming the action.

Substitutes on the bench were seen crouching and hiding underneath, laughing nervously as they tried to avoid the insects.

With the bees hovering over the pitch, the referee had no option but to stop play. The surprising incident caused concern among fans, although many in the stands stayed calm, either unsure of what was happening or choosing to stay put.

ADVERTISEMENT

Match official lies down to avoid bees

Reports suggest that the bees may have been disturbed by changing weather conditions in the area, while others speculate that vibrations from the crowd and the game itself triggered the sudden appearance.

Camera crew hide for cover

READ ALSO: Former Premier League star struck by vehicle while assisting accident victims

Did the match continue?

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the disruption, no injuries or stings were reported. After several tense minutes, the swarm eventually dispersed, allowing the match to resume.

City FC Abuja went on to find the winning goal late in the game, securing victory after the unforgettable interruption.

Player hide

Clips of the bizarre moment have since gone viral on social media, with fans around the world reacting to the rare sight of professional footballers, referees, and staff lying flat to escape the swarm.

Local media outlet Afrizum described the incident as “chaotic but humorous,” noting how the players’ quick response ensured safety. What began as a tense situation ended in relief, with both teams completing the game without harm.

ADVERTISEMENT