Former Premier League star struck by vehicle while assisting accident victims

Former Fulham and Morocco defender Abdeslam Ouaddou has been hospitalised following a serious road accident in South Africa.

The 46-year-old, now head coach of Orlando Pirates, was struck by a pick-up truck on Sunday night while assisting victims of an earlier crash on the R21 highway near Gauteng.

Ouaddou was travelling back from Gqeberha after guiding Pirates to a 3-0 win over Chippa United when the incident occurred.

According to a club statement, the coach and five staff members left the team bus to help people involved in a collision between two vehicles. While they were tending to the scene, a Nissan NP200 ploughed into the stationary cars, injuring the group.

Orlando Pirates said the club is in close contact with medical staff, and confirmed the accident via a statement which read:

All six were immediately rushed to hospital, where they are receiving medical care. At this stage, our priority is the health and wellbeing of our colleagues. We ask for privacy and respect for those involved as they focus on recovery.

South African defender Tapelo Xoki was among the injured and will undergo a knee scan to determine the severity of his injuries, according to ESPN.

Abdeslam Ouaddou's time in the EPL

Ouaddou, who took charge of the Buccaneers in June after a successful spell with Marumo Gallants, is in his debut season with the Soweto giants. Despite a steady start to life as head coach, this incident marks a devastating setback for him and the club.

The former centre-back is well remembered for his time at Fulham, where he played 38 matches between 2001 and 2005 after joining from French club Nancy for £2 million.

He earned 58 caps for Morocco, featuring at multiple Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments.

