Mike Tyson to fight Floyd Mayweather in legendary blockbuster showdown

Former boxing icons Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are set to step into the ring for a highly anticipated exhibition fight next year.

The event, which will be promoted by CSI Sports/Fight Sports, has been confirmed, although the exact date, venue, broadcasting partners and rules are yet to be made public.

Tyson, now 59, is remembered as one of the most feared heavyweights in history, holding the title of undisputed champion in his prime.

Mayweather, 48, retired in 2017 with a perfect record of 50 wins from 50 fights, collecting world titles across five weight divisions.

Speaking about the bout, Tyson said:

This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets.

Boxing greats to battle

Tyson has not fought since his controversial defeat to Jake Paul last November, which came after ending a 19-year retirement. He built his legacy as a heavyweight powerhouse, recording 50 victories in 59 fights.

Mayweather, who spent much of his career at welterweight, has kept himself active in recent years with exhibition bouts, the most recent against John Gotti III in August 2024.

As with most exhibitions, the contest will not be judged officially, and the outcome will not affect either man’s career record. Still, both fighters promise entertainment.

Mayweather declared:

You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.

