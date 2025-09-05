This isn’t good enough - Ghana coach Otto Addo disappointed with draw against Chad

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has voiced his frustration after Ghana were held to a 1-1 draw by Chad in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The four-time African champions looked set for victory after Jordan Ayew put them ahead in the 17th minute, but Celestine Ecua’s 88th-minute strike denied Ghana maximum points at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno in N’Djamena.

Speaking after the match, Addo did not hide his disappointment with the performance of his side, particularly their failure to make their dominance count. He admitted:

I can’t say we played excellently or we played well because it was a draw. The result is everything… we had a lot of corners, we did nothing out of that.

The coach stressed that his team must become more clinical in the final third if they are to achieve their goal of qualifying for the World Cup. Addo added:

We had a lot of shots, attempts on goal, we had a lot of ball possession, and normally we have to win this game. This, in the end, surely, is not good enough, and we have to improve, especially on our execution.

Otto Addo

Ghana still lead Group I

Despite the setback, Ghana remain top of Group I with 16 points from seven games, keeping their qualification hopes in their own hands.

However, the draw now makes Monday’s clash against Mali even more crucial, as a win will be vital to strengthen their grip on the group.

The Black Stars will train at the Accra Sports Stadium today in preparations for the highly anticipated match at the Accra Sports Stadium, which kicks off at 7 PM local time.

Victory against Mali would restore confidence and push Ghana closer to a fifth World Cup appearance.