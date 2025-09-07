Ghana vs Mali – Preview, team news, H2H, lineups & prediction

The Accra Sports Stadium will set the stage on Monday night as Ghana hosts Mali in a decisive CAF Group I World Cup qualifier for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With just two rounds left to play, the Black Stars top the group with 16 points from seven matches, but any slip could prove costly against a Mali side still pushing hard for a top-two finish.

In their last outing in N’Djamena, Ghana were denied victory by a late goal against Chad. Jordan Ayew had given the Black Stars an early lead, and the match looked firmly under control. However, missed opportunities from Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus left the door open, and Chad struck an 89th-minute equaliser to earn a share of the points.

That 1-1 draw prevented Ghana from stretching their lead at the top of the table, though Otto Addo’s men remain three points ahead of Madagascar and four clear of Mali. The Black Stars are still in a strong position to secure back-to-back World Cup appearances, but sharper finishing and better control in midfield will be vital to avoid further frustrations.

At home, Ghana have been impressive, remaining unbeaten so far in the qualifiers. Their defence has been a key strength, conceding only five goals in seven games, though their inability to close out matches has been a recurring concern.

Mali’s campaign has been uneven, with too many draws slowing their progress. However, they reignited their qualification hopes with a commanding 3-0 win over Comoros, courtesy of goals from Dorgeles Nene, Kamory Doumbia, and Lassana Coulibaly.

The Eagles have lost just once in seven games and boast one of the most disciplined defences in the group, conceding only four goals. Victory in Accra would put them firmly back in contention for automatic qualification, sitting just one point behind Madagascar.

Head-to-Head Record

Since 1960, Ghana and Mali have faced each other 25 times:

Ghana wins: 12

Mali wins: 6

Draws: 7

The Black Stars hold the advantage historically, but the Eagles have proven to be tough opponents in recent encounters.

Team News

Stephen Appiah and Alexander Djiku

Ghana

Defender Alexander Djiku, who missed the trip to Chad, is available for selection and should bolster the backline. Thomas Partey is also expected to start in midfield, bringing experience and balance. Mohammed Salisu could return at centre-back to partner Djiku or Joseph Aidoo. Kudus and Ayew remain key attacking outlets, supported by the industrious Semenyo.

Mali

Star midfielder Yves Bissouma has been left out due to poor club form, but the Eagles retain strength in the middle of the park with Lassana Coulibaly and Amadou Haidara in excellent condition. Nene is likely to provide width, with Kamory Doumbia as the main creator and Captain Hamari Traoré marshalling the defence.

Predicted Lineups

Ghana (4-2-3-1): Asare; Mensah, Salisu, Opoku, Djiku; Partey, Francis; Semenyo, Kudus, Schindler; Ayew

Mali (4-3-3): Diarra; Diakite, Niakate, Dante, Nene; Coulibaly, Dieng, Fofana; Doumbia, Traore, Sangare

Prediction

Ghana have scored in their last three qualifiers and remain very difficult to beat at home. Mali, however, also come into this match having found the net in each of their last three games. Both teams are expected to attack, and goals are likely on both ends.