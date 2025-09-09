Why Nottingham Forest sacked Nuno Espirito Santo after 21 months in charge

Nottingham Forest have parted ways with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo after 21 months in charge, ending a turbulent spell that mixed great success with rising tensions behind the scenes.

The Portuguese manager’s position had been uncertain for weeks after he admitted his working relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis had broken down.

On Monday night, Forest confirmed his departure in a statement, thanking Nuno “for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground” and noting he would “always hold a special place” in the club’s journey.

Nuno's time at City Ground

Nuno arrived in December 2023 after Steve Cooper’s dismissal, with Forest struggling near the relegation zone.

Despite a four-point deduction for financial breaches, he kept them in the Premier League before guiding them to seventh place the following season, their best finish since 1995.

That achievement secured European football for the first time in nearly three decades and earned him a new three-year contract in June.

Tensions between Nuno and Marinakis

However, disputes over transfers and the role of newly appointed global head of football, Edu, created growing friction.

Nuno publicly voiced concerns about wasted opportunities in the summer window and revealed his relationship with Marinakis had soured compared to the close contact they enjoyed last season.

Forest’s form this campaign has been steady, sitting 10th in the league despite a heavy 3-0 defeat to West Ham before the international break. Yet results were overshadowed by mounting internal issues.

Nuno leaves with a record of 73 games in charge, winning 28, drawing 20 and losing 25. His reign included memorable victories over Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City, as well as an FA Cup semi-final appearance.