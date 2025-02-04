Jeffrey Schlupp Joins Celtic on loan from Crystal Palace

Scottish giants Celtic FC have announced the signing of Ghanaian international Jeffrey Schlupp on loan from Crystal Palace until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old versatile defender, whose contract with the English Premier League club expires this summer, sealed the move on Monday, February 3, subject to international clearance.

Celtic confirmed the signing in an official statement:

“Celtic Football Club has signed versatile Crystal Palace player Jeffrey Schlupp on loan until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.”

Speaking in his first interview after joining the Scottish champions, Schlupp expressed his excitement about the new challenge and his eagerness to get started.

I am really happy to join Celtic, such a massive and iconic name in football.

The Ghanaian further revealed that he had discussions with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and is looking forward to contributing to the team’s success.

I have spoken to Brendan, and I am looking forward to working with him and the lads in the squad as we aim to bring more silverware to our supporters.

The team has already done brilliantly this season, both domestically and in Europe. I know I am joining a successful side, but I want to play my part in achieving even more.

Schlupp also shared his enthusiasm about playing in front of the passionate Celtic fanbase and making an impact at his new club.

I can’t wait to get started, to pull on those famous green and white hoops, meet the fans, and give everything I have to bring us more and more good times.

The bigger picture

The former Leicester City player will be hoping to make an instant impact at Celtic, showcasing his experience, versatility, and defensive strength to earn a permanent move to the Scottish club at the end of the season.