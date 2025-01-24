John Ansah elected new GHALCA Chairman

John Ansah has been elected as the new Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) following a clear win in Thursday's elections.

A total of 134 members participated in the election held yesterday at the GHALCA Secretariat at the Accra Sports Stadium. These included 36 from the Premier League, 48 from Division One, 30 from Regional Football Associations (RFAs), and 20 from the Women’s Premier League.

Ansah secured 95 votes, comfortably beating his rival, Isaac Wilberforce Koomson, who received 35 votes.

He replaces Kudjoe Fianoo, who stepped down after a long tenure. Ansah’s leadership is expected to strengthen GHALCA’s position and operations in Ghanaian football.

In the Vice Chairmanship election, Phyllis Marku successfully held on to her role, defeating Nana Amankwaa Kwakye.

Ansah, who has served three terms as an executive member of GHALCA, is committed to guiding the association towards a brighter future with ethical leadership and unity.

He shared his vision, stating:

My vision is to build a better future for all members by promoting responsible leadership, transparency, and integrity.

His focus will be on supporting club welfare and fostering stronger collaboration within the association.

Koomson’s bid marked his third attempt at the chairmanship, having lost to Fianoo in 2016 and 2020.

John Ansah on addressing GHALCA issues

The newly elected president also said his administration will be committed to ensuring there’s unity among the association’s members.

The just passed administration did a lot of work and they did good job. We will just have to try and pick, and develop some of them that we were unable to develop properly. So, we will improve on that. And address the issue about the negativity around GHALCA and try to foster a good relationship amongst all of us.