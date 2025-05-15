Legendary Dong Bortey tells harsh truth about Hearts of Oak that fans don’t want to hear

Hearts of Oak legend Bernard Dong Bortey has spoken out about the club’s decline, saying it no longer holds the strong reputation it once had in both Ghana and African football.

The Phobians have had a poor 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season. After failing to win any trophies last season, it looks like they might end this one the same way.

Speaking in an interview with Original TV, Bortey expressed his disappointment, saying the current team lacks the strength and success that once made the club feared. He shared:

Hearts of Oak has lost its relevance. During our time, the club was winning trophies, competing in Africa, and feared across the continent. Now, it’s a different story. There’s no silverware, no dominance, everything has changed.

Bortey, who was a key member of the squad that won the 2000 CAF Champions League, said the fall in performance is largely due to poor leadership, lack of direction, and a missing sense of ambition within the club’s management.

He stressed the need for a proper revival of the club’s core values, discipline, and footballing strategy that once made them champions not just in Ghana, but across Africa.

Bortey’s comments have sparked fresh discussion among fans and football lovers who also feel Hearts of Oak is far from the team it used to be.

Phobians worried about state of club

As the league heads towards its conclusion, supporters are hoping for serious changes that could bring back the glory days of one of Ghana’s most historic clubs.

Pulse Ghana reported on May 10, 2025, that a group of angry Hearts of Oak fans stormed the club’s commercial office in Accra to demand the resignation of Managing Director Delali Anku-Adiamah.

The supporters said the MD has failed to live up to expectations and should step down immediately. According to them, he had not delivered on his promise to improve the club, and they no longer have confidence in his leadership.

The fans also accused Mr. Anku-Adiamah of allowing other officials, like Alhaji Akambi and Vincent Sowah Odotei, to make key decisions for the club while he remains passive.