Man tragically killed after hammer accidentally thrown by athlete hits him

A spectator has tragically died after being struck by a hammer thrown by an athlete during a competition at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs campus on Sunday.

The El Paso County Coroner’s office has identified the victim as 57-year-old Wade Langston, the father of one of the competitors, as reported by UK news portal the Sun.

Reports say Langston was shielding his wife and son when the hammer, which can weigh up to 7.26kg, veered off course and struck him. Medical personnel arrived quickly, but Langston was pronounced dead at the scene.

A University spokesperson explained that the hammer had cleared the "certified barriers" and struck him, while witnesses reported that the throw had gone off-target and cleared a 12ft net.

One witness shared their devastation as quoted by the Sun, stating:

The amount of blood was horrific. I'm devastated for the family and just furious at the incompetence and carelessness of UCCS. I saw someone die today and it was completely unnecessary.

University Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet offered a brief statement expressing sorrow:

We are heartbroken at this horrible accident and are focused on supporting all involved.

The Colorado United Track Club also released a statement, sending condolences to Langston’s family.

The statement read:

The Colorado United Track Club, our coaches and helpers would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Langston family as they navigate the tragic loss of Wade Langston. Please know that our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with this family, and they are not alone in their grief.