James Kumbeni: Cyclist reveals plans to ride from Ghana to Morocco

Kumbeni, who is an advocate for clean renewable energy, has been involved in cycling for some years now but this is set to be his first expedition outside the country.

He made the headlines earlier this year after riding 815km from Bolgatanga to Accra to raise awareness about climate change.

He rode the long distance to the capital as part of a campaign to advocate for clean air in Ghana by encouraging cycling as an alternative and viable means of transport.

In an interview with Pulse.com.gh in April, he revealed that the main motivation behind his riding expeditions was to lead social change.

Kumbeni has now revealed that he plans to embark on another cycling journey from Ghana to Morocco in a bid to cross borders with his advocacy.

He told Pulse.com.gh in an exclusive interview:

A date hasn’t been set yet but the plan is to ride from Ghana to Morocco. I’m still planning with my team to make it happen.

The cyclist also appealed to the general public and corporate companies to lend any support they could to him to make his upcoming adventure successful.

Meanwhile, in August, Kumbeni led a group of cyclists to promote peace in Zebilla in the Upper East Region via a 23km ride.