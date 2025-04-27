Real Madrid fear 4-12 match ban for Rudiger after clash with referee

The 2025 Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be remembered as an instant classic, delivering 120 minutes of electrifying football, late-game heroics, and contentious refereeing decisions.

Jules Koundé emerged as Barcelona’s unlikely hero, firing home an extra-time winner to secure the trophy in a pulsating 3-2 victory.

However, the match’s defining moment came after the final whistle, when Antonio Rüdiger’s fury toward referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea erupted into a shocking confrontation.

The German defender, incensed by the official’s decision to end the game immediately after a foul by Kylian Mbappé on Eric García, attempted to hurl an ice pack toward the referee before being restrained by teammates.

Potential severe consequences for Rüdiger

The Real Madrid centre-back now faces a possible 4-to-12-match suspension under Article 101 of the RFEF Disciplinary Code, which governs serious misconduct toward match officials.

If upheld, the ban would rank among the harshest penalties imposed on a Madrid player in recent years.

Real Madrid’s Response: The club is expected to appeal any suspension, standing firmly behind their veteran defender.

Timeline: A final decision from the Competition Committee could be announced imminently.

A final for the history books

Beyond the controversy, the match itself was a spectacle—featuring relentless momentum shifts, a Mbappé free-kick equaliser, and Koundé’s decisive strike.

Yet Rüdiger’s outburst has overshadowed the footballing drama, raising questions about player discipline and officiating standards in high-stakes fixtures.